Toronto's TONE Festival is returning to the city this month for a limited, doubleheader weekend. Running from June 20 to 21, festival organizers have shared this year's lineup.

Amsterdam-based multimedia performers MESTIZX, Brandon Valdivia's Mas Aya project and Toronto-Brazilian outfit ARTU will kick off the festivities on June 20 at the Tranzac Main Hall. The following day, TONE alumni Farida Amadou and Karen Ng will hit the stage at Collective Arts with Nova Scotian experimentalist chik white and saxophonist/clarinetist Naomi McCarroll-Butler.

Tickets for the festival are available now.