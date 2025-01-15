Canadian comedian and actor Mae Martin has already promised to make an album of non-comedy music, and now they've confirmed that the LP, titled I'm a TV, is on the way.

Last Friday (January 10), Martin posted a teaser on Instagram featuring a snippet of acoustic singer-songwriter music. The caption confirms that the "earnest music album" is "coming soon."

A single titled "Good Dream" is available to pre-save now. The pre-save page includes a photo of Martin reclining on the floor in front of a TV, which is possibly the album cover.

Stay tuned for more concrete details about I'm a TV.