Northern Lights Festival Boréal Gets Klô Pelgag for 2025 Programming

Further details about the lineup have yet to be announced

BY Karlie RogersPublished Nov 20, 2024

Sudbury's Northern Lights Festival Boréal will return for its 54th edition next year, and has announced Quebec singer-songwriter Klô Pelgag as the first artist of the 2025 season. 

Pelgag, who is also embarking on a 2025 tour, has been recognized as a key figure of the French-language music scene, and released her fourth record Abracadabra in October. 

Further details about next year's festival, including the schedule and lineup, have yet to be released. 

The festival will run from July 4 to 6. Black Friday tickets are currently on sale now until December 2. 

