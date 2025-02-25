Hot on the heels of the announcement of her sixth studio album A6, Lights has shared plans for a spring North American tour — including Canadian shows in Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna and Toronto.

"I've spent my last year and a half off the road putting my heart and soul into A6," the artist said in a release. "Now I'm so ready to bring it to life and hear everyone sing it back to me. There's nothing like that feeling and this record will be extra special, I can feel it."

With support from KiNG MALA, the (A)LIVE AGAIN Tour kicks off on May 8 at Victoria's Capital Ballroom. After a Vancouver performance at the Commodore Ballroom on May 9, Lights will make a final BC stop in Kelowna on May 10 before heading to the US.

After completing the majority of the dates stateside, the singer-songwriter will return to her home turf to close out the run at Toronto's History on June 7. Tickets go on sale Friday (February 28), following presales beginning tomorrow (February 26) at 10 a.m. local. Check out the full schedule below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.

Lights 2025 Tour Dates:

05/08 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

05/09 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

05/10 Kelowna, BC - Revelry

05/14 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

05/15 Seattle, WA - Neumos

05/17 San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club

05/20 Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre

05/21 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

05/23 Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

05/24 Denver, CO - Meow Wolf

05/27 Chicago, IL - Outset

05/28 Nashville, TN - Basement East

05/30 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Hell

05/31 Carrboro, NC - Motorco Music Hall

06/01 Washington, D.C. - Atlantis

06/03 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

06/04 Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

06/05 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

06/07 Toronto, ON - History