The ever-persistent rumours about an Oasis reunion are heating up once again, and frontman Liam Gallagher is adding fuel to the fire.

UPDATE (8/25 7:45 p.m ET): Oasis have now shared a teaser on their official accounts, suggesting that something will be announced on Tuesday (August 27).

The Sunday Times shared rumours that Oasis are set to play London, UK's Wembley Stadium and Manchester's Heaton Park next summer. They're rumoured to have booked Wembley for a whopping 10 nights. There's also buzz that they might headline Glastonbury 2025.

Amidst all this, Liam Gallagher played Leeds Festival on Friday (August 23). Before playing "Half the World Away" — a song originally sung by his brother, Noel Gallagher — Liam said, "It is very interesting, innit? It is a very interesting situation we've found ourselves in."

Liam has also been engaging with tweets about the reunion, in response to the report from The Times. When someone criticized Heaton Park as a venue, he responded, "See you down the front you big fanny." And when someone else suggested that the reunion wouldn't last, he chimed in, "You got a crystal ball cunty bollocks."

Today (August 25), he tweeted, "I never did like the word FORMER." He's also responded to many fans with sassy responses — such as one tweet when he said he had "world domination" planned for 2025.

There have been various rumours about an Oasis reunion this year. Earlier this year, Liam said that Noel was "playing hard to get."