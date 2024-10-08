Continuing to deliver queer dancehall anthems following the release of his Pink Fraternity album, Toronto's Lexxicon has shared a new single.

"Mandem & Gyaldem" arrives alongside a music video directed by One Take Jake, in which Lexxicon and his crew bust their best moves at Toronto's David Crombie Park and Underpass Park. The group's dance was choreographed by Fizz Oladiran.

"This is a queer Dancehall anthem saying that I love all the men that love men and all the women that love women," Lexxicon shares of his latest. "I wanted the video to be fun and free, and my favourite scene is the twerking on the fence."

Read Exclaim!'s recent interview with Lexxicon, ahead of streaming and purchasing Pink Fraternity.