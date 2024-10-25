Having completed the "Beauty" trilogy of albums with Shape Up in 2022, the next chapter for the mystery-shrouded Leikeli47 seems to be kicking off with a shocking obfuscation of privacy: the rapper has removed her signature mask for the occasion of announcing a new album, previewed by the lead single "450."

Lei Keli ft. 47 / For Promotional Use Only does not yet have a release date, but we can probably reasonably assume it'll land sometime in early 2025 — and it's the artist's first independent release. The record was executive produced by Leikeli47 and Harold Lilly, and features additional production from the core team behind her previous LP cycle.

"It feels right. It's time," the Los Angeles, CA-based musician said of removing her mask in the Masood Ahmed-directed "450" video. "The mask served its purpose, and now we move forward." Of the song itself, Leikeli47 added, "'450' is my declaration of commitment to the people and this art form. I don't just love what I do, I'm in love with what I do; and there's no stopping me. I'm just heating up."

Hear the swaggering, beat-driven "450" below, where you'll also find the album tracklist.



Lei Keli ft. 47 / For Promotional Use Only:

1. Passenger 47

2. 450

3. Famous

4. Queen

5. Problems

6. Starlight

7. Soft Serve

8. Sandhills

9. Lei Keli ft. 47 / Different Person

10. Stella's Groove

11. HNIC