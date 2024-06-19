Kitchener Blues Festival Announces 2024 Lineup

Kitchener Blues Festival returns this August 8–11 with another slate of diverse, must-see musical acts.

This year's edition features performances from Colin James (who will be taking the stage at the fest's fundraising concert on August 8 at OLG Clock Tower Stage alongside the Matt Weidinger Band), Matt Minglewood, Johnny Rawls, Barney Bentall, Blue Moon Marquee, the Pursuit of Happiness and many more.

Other featured artists include Elliot Brood, Susan Aglukark, Annie Mack, Wintersleep, Damez and more. As usual, the weekend is free, though attendees can snag tickets to the fundraising concert at Ticketscene.ca and Encore Records.

You can check out the full lineup here.

