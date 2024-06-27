Killer Mike Won't Face Charges Following Grammys Arrest

Killer Mike will not face charges for his encounter with a security guard that led to his arrest at the Grammys this past February.

After his sixth studio album MICHAEL won him honours for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards — making for a clean sweep of his nominations — the artist was arrested by LAPD and was booked for a misdemeanour battery charge.

Now, Los Angeles City Attorney's Office spokesperson Ivor Pine has shared in a statement that Killer Mike has fulfilled "a community service requirement that was imposed" following the incident [via The New York Times], with both the office and artist declining further comment.

After footage of his arrest circulated online, Killer Mike shared how he and his team encountered "an over-zealous security guard" while trying enter LA's Crypto.com Arena.

"As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter," his statement read in part. Mike affirmed, "My team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing."

With the incident behind him, Killer Mike will now embark on a North American tour behind MICHAEL, featuring six Canadian shows in Vancouver, Montreal, Quebec City, Ottawa, Toronto and Winnipeg.