Shoegazing East Coast alt-rockers Kestrels are returning with a new album. Better Wonder is out February 14 through Darla Records, and the single "Lilys" is out now.

Better Wonder combines decade-old songs from bandleader Chad Peck's abandoned solo album, and songs penned in pandemic isolation in 2021. In a statement, Peck called the album "a nighttime record riddled with anxiety written during a weird time. I had lived alone in the woods most of my adult life and I loved that lifestyle in a lot of ways. But during that time period there was so much change and tumult and those feelings of insanity at three in the morning. I was trying to capture it in a murky, uncomfortable sound."

"Lilys" features backing vocals from Alex Edkins (of METZ and Weird Nightmare). Appropriately enough, the title is a nod to '90s shoegazers Lilys. Peck said, "The song introduces the themes of the album: why you're awake in the middle of the night, the uncanny effects of self-imposed isolation, and the implied hope of tomorrow."

Watch a video for the track below. Better Wonder is available to pre-order here.



Better Wonder:

1. Lilys

2. Dream of You in Black

3. Float Alone

4. A Thousand Bare Diamonds

5. Sleepless

6. It Would

7. Sunflower

8. Free Forever

9. Nightlife

10. Interstellar

11. Nausicaa

12. Total Bummer