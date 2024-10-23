Before she releases her new album Patterns this Friday (October 25), country star Kelsea Ballerini has announced a 2025 North American arena tour — including a lone Canadian date in Toronto next February.

Kicking off on January 21 in Grand Rapids, MI, Ballerini will make her way across hockey rinks of the US for a couple of weeks. Then, she'll make her singular venture to Canada to perform at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on February 8 ahead of completing the remainder of the run stateside in Denver, CO, on March 30.

Tickets go on sale next Friday (November 1). Presales begin October 29 at 10 a.m. ET, and you can check out the full schedule of dates below.

Kelsea Ballerini 2025 Tour Dates:

01/21 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

01/23 Chicago, IL - United Center

01/24 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

01/25 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

01/29 Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

01/31 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

02/01 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

02/04 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

02/06 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

02/07 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

02/08 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

02/10 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

02/13 Boston, MA - TD Garden

02/14 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

02/15 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

02/18 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

02/20 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

02/22 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

02/23 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

02/26 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

03/13 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

03/14 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

03/15 Portland, OR - Moda Center

03/18 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

03/21 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

03/22 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

03/25 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

03/28 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

03/29 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

03/30 Denver, CO - Ball Arena