Before she releases her new album Patterns this Friday (October 25), country star Kelsea Ballerini has announced a 2025 North American arena tour — including a lone Canadian date in Toronto next February.
Kicking off on January 21 in Grand Rapids, MI, Ballerini will make her way across hockey rinks of the US for a couple of weeks. Then, she'll make her singular venture to Canada to perform at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on February 8 ahead of completing the remainder of the run stateside in Denver, CO, on March 30.
Tickets go on sale next Friday (November 1). Presales begin October 29 at 10 a.m. ET, and you can check out the full schedule of dates below.
Kelsea Ballerini 2025 Tour Dates:
01/21 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
01/23 Chicago, IL - United Center
01/24 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
01/25 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
01/29 Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
01/31 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
02/01 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
02/04 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
02/06 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
02/07 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
02/08 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
02/10 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
02/13 Boston, MA - TD Garden
02/14 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
02/15 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
02/18 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
02/20 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
02/22 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
02/23 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
02/26 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
03/13 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
03/14 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
03/15 Portland, OR - Moda Center
03/18 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
03/21 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
03/22 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
03/25 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
03/28 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
03/29 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
03/30 Denver, CO - Ball Arena