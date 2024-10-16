It's been a big year for k.d. lang: she was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame last month, which also saw the CanCon icon reunite with her old band the Reclines for the first time in 35 years. It sounds like lang is gearing up for an even greater 2025, having now inked a new publishing deal with Reservoir Media.

The agreement includes publishing rights to some of the artist's back catalogue, but seems to be quite focused on her work to come — which means our constant craving for new music from lang might be on the cusp of being fulfilled.

"It never gets old when a legendary artist like k.d. lang decides to call Reservoir her home," founder and CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi said in a statement. "Her incomparable voice and music are a gift to the world. We look forward to helping her share those gifts with new audiences and supporting her as she steps into the next chapter of her career."

Khosrowshahi added, "As a Canadian, I am particularly proud to be working with k.d. and her manager, Steve Jensen, and I'd also like to thank Bruce Roberts, our very first Reservoir songwriter, who introduced us to k.d."

"It is an absolute thrill to partner with Reservoir!" lang said in a statement of her own. "Golnar is a force of nature and understands me as an artist. I am deeply inspired and have utmost confidence in this creative partnership."

lang's last album remains 2021's makeover, a dance remix record of some of her greatest hits. Notably, Reservoir also signed a publishing deal with Joni Mitchell just ahead of her monumental surprise comeback at Newport Folk Festival in 2022.