k.d. lang Set for Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame Induction

The Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) has announced that it will induct Edmonton-born legend k.d. lang into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame at a ceremony in her hometown during Country Music Week this September.

You may be thinking to yourself, "Wait, there's a Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame? And k.d. lang isn't already in it? Then who even is? Just Stompin' Tom Connors by himself?" These are all very valid questions and concerns, given that lang has won no less than 10 CCMA Awards (not to mention four Grammys and eight JUNOS, or decades of influence and advocacy work beyond measure).

Since its founding in 1999, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame has honoured dozens and dozens of artists and industry players — including Gordon Lightfoot, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Anne Murray, Terri Clark, the Good Brothers, and a concert promoter who worked with Stompin' Tom Connors. Connors himself has yet to be inducted.

"I am beyond thrilled, and frankly pleasantly surprised to be honoured in this way," the ever-humble lang said in a statement. "My love for the prairies, the people and our culture underscore every ounce of my inspiration. Not without its complexities, I might add. Such is life. I am so stoked to be coming to Edmonton to bask in this celebration… with deepest gratitude."

CCMA President Amy Jeninga added, "Today, we are excited to announce the incomparable k.d. lang as our 2024 Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame Artist inductee. A true Canadian icon and trailblazer in country music and beyond, k.d. embraced the genre with unparalleled passion, and her extraordinary talents have left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of our nation. We proudly honour her incredible legacy and outstanding contributions, and can't wait to celebrate her induction in Edmonton this September."

Last year, lang was honoured with the Lifetime Artistic Achievement prize at the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards.