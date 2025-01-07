It's been over three years since Japanese Breakfast released a studio album, but you wouldn't know it with how active the Michelle Zauner-led project has remained over the years. Now, the group have returned with plans for their fourth studio album For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), out March 21 via Dead Oceans.

The record will mark their first in a proper studio, having teamed up with producer Blake Mills for the 10-track effort. Today, we get a peek at what's to come with new single "Orlando in Love," which is said to explore the album's larger theme of "desire and its perils." Those notions were abundant in the time following the release of the aforementioned most recent studio album, Jubilee, and memoir, Crying in H Mart, with Zauner reflecting in a press release: "I felt seduced by getting what I always wanted. I was flying too close to the sun, and I realized if I kept going I was going to die."

UPDATE (1/9, 9:35 a.m. ET): Due to "overwhelming demand," Zauner and co. have added a second Toronto show on May 6. See the new date in bold in the updated itinerary below.

Jbrekkie will be heading out on an international tour in support of the album this spring and summer. The trek includes stops in Toronto and Vancouver, both with support from Ginger Root. An artist presale begins tomorrow, January 8, with general on-sale beginning Friday, January 10, at 10 am local time.

Check out the full itinerary below, where you'll also find the "Orlando in Love" music video and Melancholy tracklist, which curiously includes a feature from Jeff Bridges.



For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women):

1. Here is Someone

2. Orlando in Love

3. Honey Water

4. Mega Circuit

5. Little Girl

6. Leda

7. Picture Window

8. Men in Bars (feat. Jeff Bridges)

9. Winter in LA

10. Magic Mountain

Japanese Breakfast 2025 Tour Dates:

04/12 Indio, CA - Coachella Music and Arts Festival

04/19 Indio, CA - Coachella Music and Arts Festival

04/23 Austin, TX - Moody Theater (ACL Live) *

04/24 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom *

04/26 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle *

04/27 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore *

04/28 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *

05/02 Chicago, IL - Salt Shed *

05/03 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore *

05/05 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall *

05/06 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall *

05/07 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

05/09 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount *

05/16 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark *

06/21 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

06/24 Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

06/25 Stockholm, Sweden - Filadelfia

06/26 Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA

06/29 Manchester, UK - Academy 1

06/30 Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

07/03 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

07/04-06 Ewijk, NL - Down the Rabbit Hole 2025

07/08 Paris, France - Le Trianon

07/10–12 Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao BBK Live

08/23 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl *

08/28 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic *

08/30 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

09/01 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theater *

09/06 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

09/09 Minneapolis, MN - The Palace Theater *

* with Ginger Root

