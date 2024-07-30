Jack White released his new solo album guerilla-style by slipping it into Third Man Records shoppers' bags a couple weeks ago, and the label began encouraging people to pirate it soon after. Now, he's selling copies at his live shows, meaning that the official details about No Name have emerged online.

The title of the album is indeed No Name — a title that was printed on the white-label copies that he gave away, although it previously wasn't clear if that was the actual title or cheeky placeholder.

The album cover shows what looks like a blue-tinted patch of dirt (possibly from the base of Mount Rushmore, taken from a photo he shared a few months back). The album has 13 songs — not 14, as the initial leaks suggested — and the song titles have been revealed. See the tracklist below.

The liner notes reveal that much of the album was performed alongside bassist Dominic David and drummer Patrick Keeler (the latter of whom is in the Raconteurs), although there are a few other players as well. White's teenage daughter Scarlett (who has played with her dad before) handles bass on "Archbishop Harold Holmes" and "Underground," while his wife Olivia Jean plays bass on "Old Scratch Blues" and drums on "That's How I'm Feeling." The album was produced by White himself, and mixed by White alongside Bill Skibbe. It's dedicated to various people, including Mia Goth.

One key piece of information about No Name is still unknown: an official release date. White posted a photo on Instagram showing his band pointing at the number 82, which many fans in the comments interpreted as hinting at an August 2 release date (i.e. 8/2) — although it's entirely possible that he was simply hyping up his show this past weekend at Nashville's American Legion Post 82.

Read our review of No Name here.

No Name:

1. Old Scratch Blues

2. Bless Yourself

3. That's How I'm Feeling

4. It's Rough on Rats (If You're Asking)

5. Archbishop Harold Holmes

6. Bombing Out

7. What's the Rumpus?

8. Tonight (Was a Long Time Ago)

9. Underground

10. Number One with a Bullet

11. Morning at Midnight

12. Missionary

13. Terminal Archenemy Endling