People always seem to find a reason to hate on Sabrina Carpenter for being the horniest person in pop music, and it already seems like she won't catch a break this album cycle either. After announcing Man's Best Friend yesterday (June 11), the singer has been hearing it online from people calling its album art "regressive."

Though fans are certain that the image of her on all fours while a man pulls her hair is part of her tongue-in-cheek, satirical sense of humour, others are not sold. Scottish charity Glasgow Women's Aid slammed Carpenter online, calling the art "a throwback to tired tropes that reduce women to pets, props, and possessions and promote an element of violence and control."

While some defended her in the comments, comparing it to Spinal Tap's Smell the Glove art — another obvious parody — or saying that women should be able to talk about BDSM, posters across platforms remain divided. One on X offers that Carpenter may have had good intentions, but "the men who are going to see and engage with it are too stupid and porn pilled to extract that nuance from it."

Whatever side of this argument you fall on, read some of the internet's hot takes below.