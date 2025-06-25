If you're 17 and afraid of Sabrina Carpenter, fear not — she's not real and she can't hurt you. Except she is real, and she does continue to be embroiled in controversy over the album artwork for her forthcoming new album, Man's Best Friend.

Despite the fact that Carly Simon, who faced a similar situation with the cover of her 1975 record Playing Possum, declared Carpenter's art to be "tame," the pop star has now unveiled an alternate cover "approved by God" for all of the detractors out there.

Carpenter wrote on social media that she had signed some copies of Man's Best Friend for fans, as well as making vinyl records and tapes with a "new alternative cover" available to order on her website.

Paying homage to Marilyn Monroe, the new photo sees the pop star grasping a man's arm rather than reaching for his knee. She is also decidedly standing and not on her knees this time, with the black-and-white image further classing things up, I guess. Check it out below.