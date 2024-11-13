Japanese singer-songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist Ichiko Aoba has announced the upcoming release of her new album, shared alongside lead single "Luciférine" and plans for a North American leg of her world tour in support of the project.

Luminescent Creatures is due February 28 through hermine / Psychic Hotline. It's the follow-up to 2020's Windswept Adan, the soundtrack to an imaginary film about a girl who journeys from her home to the fantastical Adan Island.

"Luminescent Creatures was born from Windswept Adan," Aoba explained in a release. "It began when I started wondering what happened after the protagonist of Windswept Adan disappeared along with the music of the island's inhabitants. What would be left?"

It's previewed today by the string-laden "Luciférine," where twinkling pianos help introduce the record's central concept of bioluminescence. Check out the track below, where you'll also find the tracklist details and Aoba's North American tour itinerary — including a lone Canadian performance on April 19 at Vancouver's Chan Centre. Tickets go on sale Friday (November 15) at 10 a.m. local time.



Luminescent Creatures:

1. COLORATURA

2. 24° 3' 27.0" N 123° 47' 07.5" E

3. mazamun

4. tower

5. aurora

6. FLAG

7. Cochlea

8. Luciférine

9. prisomnia

10. SONAR

11. 惑星の泪 (Wakusei no Namida)

Pre-order Luminescent Creatures.

Ichiko Aoba 2025 Tour Dates:

04/17 Honolulu, HI - Hawaii Theatre

04/19 Vancouver, BC - Chan Centre

04/20 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

04/21 Seattle, WA - The Moore

04/23 Oakland, CA - Fox Oakland

04/26–27 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern [with Wordless Music Quintet]

04/29 Scottsdale, AZ - Scottsdale Center

05/01 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

05/03 St. Paul, MN - Fitzgerald Theatre

05/06–07 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

05/09 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

05/10 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

05/12 Boston, MA - Berklee Performance Center

05/14 New York, NY - Kings Theatre [with Wordless Music Quintet]

05/17 Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theatre

05/18 Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre

05/22 Mexico City, MX - Teatreo Metropolitan