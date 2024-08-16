BeatKing — the Houston, TX-hailing rapper who first made a name for himself with the summer 2010 hit "Crush" — has died. He was 39.

Tasha Felder, the rapper born Justin Riley's longtime manager, shared the news on Instagram late yesterday (August 15), and confirmed to several sources that he died of a pulmonary embolism.

"BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade," Felder wrote. "He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music and his fans. We will love him forever."

The manager told USA TODAY that Riley had been at a radio station studio when he suddenly fainted. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died with his two daughters, Jayla and Kayla, by his side.

After achieving a bonafide viral hit with "Crush" in 2010, Riley released his debut LP Kings of the Club in 2011. But his career didn't stall there: his 2020 DJ Chose collaboration "THICK" received a remix from fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion, and he's also enjoyed recent success with "Then Leave" featuring Queendom Come and 2022's "Toot That" with Erica Banks and Dream Doll. BeatKing's most recent collection, Never Leave Houston on a Sunday, was released less than a month ago.