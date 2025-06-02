Toronto's Brighid Fry has announced a tour behind her Housewife project's new album Girl of the Hour.

Kicking off in London, the Ontario summer run will bring the singer-songwriter to Hamilton, Guelph and Kingston through mid-to-late June, with three dates in her hometown, including gigs at Hugh's Room, Toronto Pride and a July spot at Sound Garage with Bess Atwell.

Tickets are on sale here. Check out the schedule below.

Housewife 2025 Tour Dates:

06/14 London, ON - London Brewing Co-op

06/19 Toronto, ON - Hugh's Room

06/20 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware

06/21 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

06/27 Kingston, ON - Broom Factory

06/29 Toronto, ON - Toronto Pride

07/08 Toronto, ON - Sound Garage with Bess Atwell