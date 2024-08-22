Sure, Hop Along have been quiet, not releasing any new music since 2018's Bark Your Head Off, Dog, and Frances Quinlan has been doing some solo stuff in more recent years — but are the indie institution still together? Perhaps not, according to the Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon.

UPDATE (8/22, 12:01 p.m. ET): In a follow-up post, Fallon has now claimed, "I don't know the current status of @HopAlongtheband other than I enjoy the music I recently came upon last week."

Inconspicuously, Fallon took to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter yesterday (August 20), to thank all his "young and cool music friends" on the website for introducing him to Hop Along's material "after they broke up."

Exclaim! has reached out to Saddle Creek, Hop Along's record label, for comment.

Originally founded in Philadelphia, PA, in 2005 as Hop Along, Queen Ansleis, the quartet — helmed by siblings Frances and Mark Quinlan, Tyler Long and Joe Reinhart — have released four records: 2005's Freshman Year, 2012's Get Disowned, 2015's Painted Shut and their aforementioned most recent LP. Last fall, they tweeted that they had cancelled a Halloween show with Japanese Breakfast, and they have been quiet since then.