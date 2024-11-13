A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover the funeral costs for Naisana Qamaniq, the guitarist of legendary Igloolik rock band Northern Haze.

No cause of death or exact date of passing has been given for Qamaniq, who is remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His niece, Charlotte Qamaniq, is seeking to raise $5,000 to enable the family to gather in the late musician's honour amid Nunavut's extremely high funeral and travel costs.

Northern Haze released their self-titled debut album in 1985, which is believed to be the first-ever rock album recorded in Inuktitut — or any Indigenous language — in North America. They supported the album at festivals like Expo 86 and Folk on the Rocks, but despite continuing to perform in many Canadian Arctic communities in the years to follow, they were unable to afford to record a full-length follow-up.

The band broke up in 2007 following the deaths of founding members Kolitalik Inukshuk and Elijah Kunnuk. When the Jerry Cans' Nunavut-based Aakuluk Music record label reissued Northern Haze's lone LP in 2017, they were able to convince the group to reunite. With new members new members Derek Aqqiaruq and Allan Kangok in tow, they recorded 2018's JUNO-nominated Siqinnaarut with producer Michael Phillip Wojewoda. The band's James Ungalaq released his debut solo album as qiyuapik last year.