Toronto's notably noisy post-punks Gloin are back with the announcement of their sophomore full-length, previewed today by the new single "controlfreak69."

All of your anger is actually shame (and I bet that makes you angry) arrives on March 28 via Mothland. The follow-up to the band's 2022 debut We Found This was recorded between Palace Sound and Wychwood Sound with Dylan Frankland.

"We wrote the whole album as a collective, influenced by shared experiences," Gloin shared in a statement. "Half was written electronically with usually one person bringing in ideas that we all elaborated on together. We jammed a lot, finding things we liked that we later pieced together, while also saving pieces that we might be able to plug into a future song. One method for a few of the songs was for all of us to write a complete piece, and then switch up instruments."

Inspired by Gregory Crewdson's photography, the artwork — which "depicts the middle of nowhere, evoking feelings of sadness that are hard to describe" — was shot and edited by Ryan Faist (a.k.a. Boy Wonder), who also directed the "controlfreak69" video.

Hear the dizzying, industrial-tinged single below, where you'll also find the album tracklist details.



All of your anger is actually shame (and I bet that makes you angry):

1. 20 Bucks

2. Bucket of Blood

3. Missed Call

4. controlfreak69

5. The Treatment

6. Horse Fighting

7. Swamp

8. A Body in the Outdoors

9. Sent from my iPhone

10. Salamander

11. Big Boss

12. controlfreak69 (VF)

Pre-order All of your anger is actually shame (and I bet that makes you angry).