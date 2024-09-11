Fresh off a summer arena tour with Metro Boomin, Future has set a release date for anticipated new project Mixtape Pluto.

The Grammy-winning artist will deliver Mixtape Pluto on September 20 via Epic Records.

A tracklist for Mixtape Pluto has yet to be revealed, though a teaser for new song "Too Fast" can be heard below.

The collection's cover artwork, seen above, depicts the formative Atlanta home best known as the Dungeon at nighttime, with magenta-coloured light emanating from the windows.

The home-turned-Airbnb housed a home studio belonging to Future's late uncle, Organized Noise producer Rico Wade, and proved foundational to the rise of Atlanta hip-hop through the decades.

Future has also launched a new line of merchandise ahead of Mixtape Pluto's arrival, including CDs and a pair of vinyl variants. You can find those via the artist's official website.

Mixtape Pluto follows a pair of collaborative releases between Future and Metro Boomin that arrived earlier this year in WE DON'T TRUST YOU and follow-up WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU.