Five Unique Must-See Experiences at River & Sky Festival 2024

The annual River & Sky Music/Camping Festival is returning to Field, ON, from July 17 to 21 this summer, and, although organizers have yet to announce the lineup (as of this writing), with festival alums like Hollerado, PUP, Chad VanGaalen and the Sadies on past bills, there's sure to be a stacked slate of performers this year as well.

River & Sky veterans know that the performers are a main attraction, but they're certainly not the only one. So, if you're a first-time festivalgoer and you're wondering what to do between or during sets, fear not — there's plenty. Full passes and single-day tickets are on sale at the fest's official site, and Exclaim!'s five unique experiences to check out while you're there can be found below.

Beach Stage

Although headliners grace the Main Stage at night, the Beach Stage is just as action-packed a spot to catch a show. Having hosted the likes of Bodywash, Beams and PACKS at previous iterations, the gazebo is a one-of-a-kind festival stage — due to its location on the riverbank, the intimacy of the performances, and its dazzling nighttime makeover. Be sure to catch a set under the stars during your stay.

Saunas

If you stayed up too late catching a groove at the Dance Party Stage and woke up nursing a DEFCON 1 hangover, boy, do the Fishers' Paradise campgrounds have the cure for you. Drag yourself to one of the fest's two saunas, sweat out last night's toxins, and step out rejuvenated and ready for a day full of good music.

Sturgeon River

Once you've had enough of the heat and are overdue for a cool-down, it's as easy as a hop, skip and a jump into Sturgeon River, where you'll find a bevy of fellow fest-goers splashing around in the water and lazing on the sandy bank. If getting your hair wet isn't your thing, organizers also have canoes and kayaks on hand for anyone looking to enjoy a peaceful paddle.

Visual Art Exhibits

Installations curated by a handful of visual artists will grace the campgrounds during the fest. Aside from their obvious visual appeal, the art and light shows can also come in handy when navigating the woods from one stage to the next late at night.

Workshops

In case it isn't clear by now, River & Sky is more than just a music festival. Camping is at the heart of the festivities, and arts-and-nature-based workshops play just as much a part in that as the tents and sleeping bags strewn about Fishers' Paradise. Past editions of the fest have hosted yoga sessions, foraging lessons, wand-making classes and more.