After a lone Canadian date in Vancouver this year, Faye Webster will bring her tour in support of Underdressed at the Symphony back north in 2025.

UPDATE (10/23, 3:43 p.m. ET): Webster has now added a second Toronto date on March 4. Tickets for that are on sale now, and you can find the updated itinerary below.

Kicking off in Louisville, KY, on February 23, the tour will travel across the East Coast of the States before jumping up to Montreal's MTELUS on March 1. Webster will jump down to Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Toronto on March 3, then hit up a handful of other US cities before terminating in Mexico City on March 15.

The tour announcement follows last week's single "After the First Kiss" and Webster's yo-yo invitational in Berkeley, CA.

Tickets for the jaunt go on sale Friday (October 11) at 10 a.m. local time, and can be found on Webster's website. Check out the full list of dates below.

Faye Webster 2025 Tour Dates:

02/23 Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall

02/25 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

02/26 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

02/28 Portland, ME - State Theatre

03/01 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

03/03 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

03/04 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

03/06 Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!

03/07 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

03/08 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Theatre

03/10 Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre

03/11 Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

03/15 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio BB