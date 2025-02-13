Calgary's Electric Highway Festival will be returning this year for its 2025 edition, running from April 4 to 5 at Dickens Pub. Exclaim! is a proud media partner for this year's round of festivities.

Vancouver/Bay Area-based trio Castle will headline the first night of the festival, and will be accompanied by Buffalo Bud Buster, Blacksmith and Brewer, CHÛNK, Hydracat, the Astral Prophets, and BUNS. Vancouver's Bison will lead the charge on Saturday, and will also be joined by La Chinga, Fever Dog, the Getmines, 88 Mile Trip, Lover and GEOFF.

In addition to live music, Electric Highway will also offer a vendor area for attendees to pick up a souvenir from the festival.

Festival passes and single-day tickets are available now and can be purchased here. More information about the scheduling can be found on Electric Highway Festival's website.