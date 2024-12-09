Country singer-songwriter Dylan Gossett has expanded his Back 40 Tour into 2025, with ten Canadian dates added to the itinerary.
The newly added dates will begin February 28 in New Braunfels, TX. After some Oklahoma stops, Gossett will make his way to Canada on April 4 with a stop in Winnipeg. He will continue to tour around the US West Coast before heading to Saskatoon on April 5. He'll then perform in Calgary on April 8 and Edmonton on April 9.
After returning to the US once more, Gossett will come back to Canada on May 13 to play London. He will perform in Kitchener on May 14 and Bala on May 16 before heading over to Quebec City on the 20th. The Canadian leg of the tour will finish with shows in Ottawa and Montreal on May 21 and 23, respectively, before he heads back stateside.
Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale this Friday (December 13) at 10 a.m. local time following presales starting Wednesday (December 13) at 10 a.m. local time. Find Gossett's full itinerary below.
Dylan Gossett 2025 Tour Dates:
02/28 New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall
03/08 Berlin, Germany - Uber - Eats Music Hall (Country 2 Country)
03/14 London, UK - 02 Arena 2 (Country 2 Country)
03/15 Belfast, UK - SSE Arena Belfast (Country 2 Country)
03/16 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro (Country 2 Country)
03/27 Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
03/28 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
04/04 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
04/05 Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
04/08 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
04/09 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
04/12 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
04/24 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
04/26 Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival
04/28 Albuquerque, NM - Revel
05/13 London, ON - London Music Hall
05/14 Kitchener, ON - Elements
05/16 Bala, ON - The KEE To Bala
05/20 Quebec City, QC - Théâtre Capitole
05/21 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Center Southam Hall
05/23 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
05/29 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
05/30 Orlando, FL - House of Blues
05/31 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
07/10-13 Chicago, IL - Windy City Smokeout