Country singer-songwriter Dylan Gossett has expanded his Back 40 Tour into 2025, with ten Canadian dates added to the itinerary.

The newly added dates will begin February 28 in New Braunfels, TX. After some Oklahoma stops, Gossett will make his way to Canada on April 4 with a stop in Winnipeg. He will continue to tour around the US West Coast before heading to Saskatoon on April 5. He'll then perform in Calgary on April 8 and Edmonton on April 9.

After returning to the US once more, Gossett will come back to Canada on May 13 to play London. He will perform in Kitchener on May 14 and Bala on May 16 before heading over to Quebec City on the 20th. The Canadian leg of the tour will finish with shows in Ottawa and Montreal on May 21 and 23, respectively, before he heads back stateside.

Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale this Friday (December 13) at 10 a.m. local time following presales starting Wednesday (December 13) at 10 a.m. local time. Find Gossett's full itinerary below.

Check out the rest of our concert listings here.

Dylan Gossett 2025 Tour Dates:



02/28 New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall

03/08 Berlin, Germany - Uber - Eats Music Hall (Country 2 Country)

03/14 London, UK - 02 Arena 2 (Country 2 Country)

03/15 Belfast, UK - SSE Arena Belfast (Country 2 Country)

03/16 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro (Country 2 Country)

03/27 Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

03/28 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

04/04 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

04/05 Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

04/08 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

04/09 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

04/12 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

04/24 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

04/26 Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival

04/28 Albuquerque, NM - Revel

05/13 London, ON - London Music Hall

05/14 Kitchener, ON - Elements

05/16 Bala, ON - The KEE To Bala

05/20 Quebec City, QC - Théâtre Capitole

05/21 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Center Southam Hall

05/23 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

05/29 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

05/30 Orlando, FL - House of Blues

05/31 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

07/10-13 Chicago, IL - Windy City Smokeout