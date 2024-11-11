Dorothea Paas is back with the final taste of her upcoming album Think of Mist — "Think I'll Fade" is, in Paas's own words, a "psychosexual ode to Niagara Falls," and it comes attached to a video shot at its place of inspiration.

The song is a lovely, amorphous piano ballad that Paas calls "the centrepiece of Think of Mist." The song ends with a recording of Niagara Falls recorded by Paas alongside her partner at the beginning of their relationship.

In a statement about the track, Paas said:



This song is a meditation on the strange desire and longing I felt when looking at the water. It is also about collective desire and suffering: I imagine myself and other beings as drops in the same waterfall, infinitely flowing and falling together. We have our individual heartbreaks, but we all might be locked into some rhythm greater than us, without knowing, bound together, in terrifying harmony.

Think of Mist arrives this Friday (November 15). Check out "Think I'll Fade" below.