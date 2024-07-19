A queer tarot card I pulled with Elsa Sainas, aka DJ Dood, set the mood for a great set to come. Right off the bat we were presented with an array of soulful house vocal samples that amped up the energy — It's always a treat to see the day transition to evening on the festival grounds, an 8 p.m. slot proving to be a full-tilt rave and an ode to keeping the vibes immaculate for the long haul. The Vancouver-based DJ, program manager for Public Disco and "Sup, Dood?" Radio host of B-Side Radio, always brings a bouncy and energetic rhythm to her sets. Her consistent passion for contributing and creating a supportive community in the dance music scene has culminated in a celebratory recognition, highly palpable in this festival setting and seen in the familiar faces that've been around for her musical journey.

A very unexpected jolt of not one, but two lightning strikes in the valley caused the sound to cut out half way through the set, proof of the very real electric charge that pulsated way into the tail end of DJ Dood's set. Folks knew that some heady house was in store when she slid in "Track 39" and the rave family humorously chanted the lyrics, "I wanna know who's dick is this?" A rare act from Mother Nature could be sensed just as much through DJ Dood's memorable New Delhi remix of "Can You Feel It," beaming into our dancing auras as we shuffled around the Cabin stage.

