Taylor Momsen Was Bitten by a Bat on Stage While Touring with AC/DC

If you ask Taylor Momsen, getting bitten by a bat while performing for thousands of people is not incredibly bad luck, but actually a sign from the supernatural that she "must really be a witch."

While Momsen and her band Pretty Reckless were performing their song "Witches Burn" in support of AC/DC's European tour in Spain, fans noticed a bat clinging to the bottom of her dress. They tried to warn her with points and shouts, but the language barrier and distance made it difficult for Momsen to understand what they were attempting to convey.

"You guys are pointing at something and I don't know what you're saying," she laughed, before finally realizing there was a wild animal on her leg.

Full credit to the How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Gossip Girl star for handling the situation calmly and gracefully, where most people (myself included) probably would've started flailing about in an attempt to dislodge it.

"Holy fuck! There is a fucking flying bat on my leg right now. Can someone help me please? I must really be a witch," she quipped, before it was eventually removed. "It's alright and the bat's fine. He's going to be my new friend."

In a two-part Instagram post after the incident, Momsen revealed that the bat did bite her, resulting in two weeks of rabies shots. Check out a crowd video of the bite, some clips from the hospital after the fact and Momsen's backstage recap below.