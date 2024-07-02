Deicide Plot North American Tour Behind 'Banished by Sin'

"Wannabe Weezer-looking dudes," be warned — Deicide have mapped out a North American tour behind recent album Banished by Sin.
This September and October, the Tampa-bred death metal outfit will play 34 dates on the continent with support from Brazilian trio Krisiun, Nashville tech death unit Inferi and Atlanta heavies Cloak.
Seven Canadian dates are included in the run. Deicide and co. will begin in the east, with stops in Quebec City, Montreal and Toronto coming ahead of a western swing, which brings them to Winnipeg, Regina, Edmonton and Vancouver before September is out.
Tickets for all dates go on sale July 5 at 12 p.m. ET, and you can find the complete tour itinerary below.
Banished by Sin marks Deicide's 13th studio album, and first since 2018's Overtures of Blasphemy. Revisit Exclaim!'s 2018 interview with Deicide.
Deicide 2024 Tour Dates:
09/05 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
09/06 Cave-In-Rock, IL - Hogrock Campgrounds
09/07 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
09/08 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
09/09 Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co.
09/10 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch
09/11 Waterbury, CT - Elite 23
09/13 Quebec City, QC - Salle Montaigne
09/14 Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD
09/15 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
09/16 Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
09/17 Chicago, IL - House of Blues
09/18 Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater - Studio B
09/19 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
09/20 Regina, SK - The Exchange
09/21 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
09/23 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
09/24 Seattle, WA - El Corazon
09/25 Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
09/26 San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
09/27 Fresno, CA - Fulton 55
09/28 Los Angeles, CA - 1720
09/29 San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
09/30 Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar
10/01 Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater
10/02 El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
10/03 Denver, CO - Marquis
10/04 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
10/05 Dallas, TX - Trees
10/06 Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
10/07 Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock
10/08 Houston, TX - Scout Bar
10/09 New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall
10/11 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum