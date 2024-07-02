Deicide Plot North American Tour Behind 'Banished by Sin'

"Wannabe Weezer-looking dudes," be warned — Deicide have mapped out a North American tour behind recent album Banished by Sin.

This September and October, the Tampa-bred death metal outfit will play 34 dates on the continent with support from Brazilian trio Krisiun, Nashville tech death unit Inferi and Atlanta heavies Cloak.

Seven Canadian dates are included in the run. Deicide and co. will begin in the east, with stops in Quebec City, Montreal and Toronto coming ahead of a western swing, which brings them to Winnipeg, Regina, Edmonton and Vancouver before September is out.

Tickets for all dates go on sale July 5 at 12 p.m. ET, and you can find the complete tour itinerary below.

Banished by Sin marks Deicide's 13th studio album, and first since 2018's Overtures of Blasphemy. Revisit Exclaim!'s 2018 interview with Deicide.



Deicide 2024 Tour Dates:

09/05 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

09/06 Cave-In-Rock, IL - Hogrock Campgrounds

09/07 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

09/08 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

09/09 Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co.

09/10 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch

09/11 Waterbury, CT - Elite 23

09/13 Quebec City, QC - Salle Montaigne

09/14 Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

09/15 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

09/16 Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

09/17 Chicago, IL - House of Blues

09/18 Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater - Studio B

09/19 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

09/20 Regina, SK - The Exchange

09/21 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

09/23 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

09/24 Seattle, WA - El Corazon

09/25 Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

09/26 San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

09/27 Fresno, CA - Fulton 55

09/28 Los Angeles, CA - 1720

09/29 San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

09/30 Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar

10/01 Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

10/02 El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

10/03 Denver, CO - Marquis

10/04 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

10/05 Dallas, TX - Trees

10/06 Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

10/07 Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

10/08 Houston, TX - Scout Bar

10/09 New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

10/11 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum