Alongside announcing his forthcoming 13th studio album Dear Life (out January 17 via his own label, Laugh a Minute Records), British singer-songwriter David Gray has mapped out a world tour that will bring him to Canada early next year for a couple of concerts in Toronto and Vancouver.

Dubbed the Past & Present Tour, Gray will kick off the North American leg of the run on January 24 in Boston, MA. He'll then close out the month by making his first venture to Canada to perform at Toronto's Massey Hall on January 31.

After a few more stateside shows, the artist makes his final Canadian stop at the Centre in Vancouver on February 8 before continuing the tour through the US, the UK and Europe. He's currently scheduled to wrap the stint in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 12.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (September 20), with presales getting underway starting September 17 at 10 a.m. local time. See the full itinerary below.

David Gray 2025 Tour Dates:

01/24 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

01/25 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

01/26 Washington D.C. - The Anthem

01/28 New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre

01/31 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

02/01 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

02/02 Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

02/03 Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

02/06 Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

02/07 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

02/08 Vancouver, BC - The Centre

02/10 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

02/13 Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater

02/14 Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

02/15 Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California

02/17 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Hall at Eccles Theatre

02/18 Denver, CO - Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

02/20 Austin, TX - ACL Live Moody Theatre

02/21 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

02/23 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

02/24 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

03/13 Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall *

03/14 Brighton, UK - Brighton Dome *

03/16 Swansea, UK - Swansea Arena *

03/17 Bath, UK - The Forum *

03/18 Oxford, UK - New Theatre *

03/20 Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall *

03/21 Stockton, UK - Globe *

03/22 Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo *

03/24 Nottingham, UK - Royal Concert Hall *

03/25 Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo *

03/27 Sheffield, UK - City Hall *

03/28 Llandudno, UK - Venue Cymru *

03/29 Leicester, UK- De Montfort Hall *

03/31 Liverpool, UK - Philharmonic Hall *

04/01 Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall *

04/03 London, UK - Royal Albert Hall *

04/05 Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena *

04/07 Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal *

04/09 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Royal Theatre Carré *

04/12 Copenhagen, Denmark - KB Hall *

* with Talia Rae