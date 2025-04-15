Long-running Montreal death metal titans Cryptopsy have announced their ninth album. An Insatiable Violence lands on June 20 via Season of Mist, and the single "Until There's Nothing Left" is out now.

In a statement, drummer Flo Mounier called An Insatiable Violence "a nice melting pot of Cryptopsy's old and new eras." It's the follow-up to 2023's As Gomorrah Burns. That previous album was the band's first full-length in 11 years and won the JUNO Award for Heavy Metal Album of the Year.

"As Gomorrah Burns was a stepping stone for our new album," vocalist Matt McGachy said. "We took what we enjoyed about the last album and focused on expanding it for a live setting. We wanted this album to be more groovy so that people can really latch onto these songs when we play them live." The vocalist came up with the album's concept, which explores doom-scrolling and our toxic relationship with social media, in a dream.

Get a taste of that with the video for "Until There's Nothing Left" below. An Insatiable Violence's tracklist is below that. The album is available to preorder here.

Cryptopsy have announced 2025 tour dates with Decapitated, Warbringer and Carnation, but all of the shows are in Europe.



An Insatiable Violence:

1. The Nimis Adoration

2. Until There's Nothing Left

3. Dead Eyes Replete

4. Fools Last Acclaim

5. The Art of Emptiness

6. Our Great Deception

7. Embrace the Nihility

8. Malicious Needs