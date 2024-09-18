In the lead-up to Bright Eyes' new album Five Dice, All Threes, we're getting an unfiltered Conor Oberst: a recent interview with NME sees the singer-songwriter offer up his thoughts on Elon Musk (who is apparently referenced on the record), and the billionaire's former partner Grimes also didn't escape unscathed either.

"Would you like to hear my thoughts on Elon Musk?" Oberst asked in response to journalist Patrick Clarke bringing up said apparent lyrical touchstone. As anyone would, Clarke answered, "Yes, please."

"Well, I think he's one of the biggest pieces of shit to ever walk the fucking earth," Oberst said. "I think he's ruining culture one step at a time. I think he's a megalomaniac. I think Grimes sucks."

He continued, "He's the richest man in the world, which probably says more about humanity than him. He didn't invent anything — same with fucking Steve Jobs, they just got rich off other people's ideas. And I will never buy a Tesla for that fucking reason. I'll buy an electric car, but I won't buy shit from that motherfucker ever."

Since Musk recently responded to self-proclaimed childless cat lady Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement by tweeting, "Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life," I'd say Oberst let him off pretty easy.