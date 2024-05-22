Carly Rae Jepsen and A. G. Cook Are in the Studio Together

A. G. Cook is fresh off the release of his third solo album, Britpop, and eagerly anticipated next month's release of his partner in pop crime Charli XCX's new LP Brat, on which he worked extensively. If all that and launching a new label called New Alias weren't enough, the PC Music mastermind said he had a studio session with Carly Rae Jepsen yesterday (May 21).

Cook did a Reddit AMA on the r/popheads forum yesterday, and, when answering a question about how integral his hair is to his legacy, he noted that it would probably have to be his final answer ("Probably quite integral?") because he was "running late to my session with Carly Rae Jepsen (not joking)."

And it is very much not a joking matter; it's a pop emergency. Jepsen and Cook have worked together in the past on the pop star's Charli XCX collaboration, "Backseat," from Pop 2. Jepsen also linked up with frequent Cook comrade Danny L Harle on "Super Natural" in 2016 and is rumoured to be working with him on her new album — for which she said last November she had already written 26 songs.