Calgary experimental art rock vets 36? have announced plans for a new album titled finding love // having autism, arriving November 8.

As you might glean from the title, the album is said to explore the tumultuous experience of finding love — from others and oneself — as a person with autism. The 11-track effort has thus far been previewed by singles "wasted," "FEERS," "ART" and "I don't want to go out tonight." Check out the full tracklist below.

Last we heard from the band, they were performing as part of the 2023 lineups for NXNE and M for Montreal's MARATHON programming. That same year saw the band attempting to recoup the loss of their tour van after totalling the vehicle in Colorado. Their most recent album is 2022's Naturally.

finding love // having autism:

1. You will always be alone in your mind

2. wasted

3. BADTHOUGHTS

4. song about anxiety

5. FEERS

6. I don't want to go out tonight

7. ART

8. The way it's always been

9. the way that love is

10. flowers

11. The Wheel