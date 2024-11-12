Montreal's Busty and the Bass have mapped out a headlining tour of Canada, including stops in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta and BC.

Starting with a tour-opening show in Kingston on February 7, they'll go on to play shows in Ottawa, St. Catharines, Hamilton, London, Toronto, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Kelowna, Vancouver and Victoria throughout early 2025.

Additionally, the group have shared a new single alongside a video by Guillaume Landry.

"'Lucky (Song 7)' is about positive reinforcement and self-affirmation," the band said of the track in a release. "The song is about letting go of regret, picking yourself up, and reframing hardship with a more hopeful outlook. It acts as words of advice towards self-help and offers a bit of witful humour for bad days: 'Just another lucky day.' The track is ultimately about allowing love and positivity to overcome the cloudiness of doubt, stress, and avoidance."

Listen to that below, where you can also find the band's tour schedule.



Busty and the Bass 2025 Tour Dates:

02/07 Kingston, ON - The Broom Factory

02/08 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

02/12 St. Catharines, ON - The Warehouse

02/13 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

02/14 London, ON - Rum Runners Music Hall

02/15 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

02/28 Saskatoon, SK - Louis'

03/01 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

03/02 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage

03/03 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Grill

03/05 Kelowna, BC - Revelry Food+Music Hub

03/07 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

03/08 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom