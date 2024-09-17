Celebrating the upcoming 20th anniversaries of The Poison and Ascendancy, respectively, Bullet for My Valentine and Trivium have expanded their European co-headlining Poisoned Ascendency tour with a newly announced North American leg. It includes some Canadian concerts in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto next spring.
"We are super excited to announce we are coming back to the USA in 2025 with our friends Trivium, to bring you the Poisoned Ascendancy tour," Bullet for My Valentine said in a press release. "We're going to be celebrating 20 years of our debut album The Poison and Trivium's Ascendancy. It's the metal tour of 2025, so don't miss out."
"This is a celebration for the old fans that were there at 9am at Ozzfest to catch a couple songs from a band in Iron Maiden shirts," Trivium added. "It's for the new fans that have been listening to the deep cuts but never caught them on a recent tour. And lastly, it's for both BFMV and us to take a moment to reflect on how amazing these 20 years have been, how fast they've gone, and how important these albums are for the both of our bands."
With support from August Burns Red, Sylosis and/or Bleed from Within at select dates, the North American leg of the stint will kick off in Canada with a performance at Vancouver's PNE Forum on March 30. After weaving through the US throughout the month of April, the metal tour of 2025 returns to Canadian soil at the beginning of May for a pair of shows in Montreal (May 3) and Toronto (May 4) ahead of wrapping things up stateside in Raleigh, NC, on May 18.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (September 20), following presales getting underway today at noon ET. Check out the full schedule of dates below.
Bullet for My Valentine/Trivium 2025 Tour Dates:
03/30 Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
04/01 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
04/03 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
04/04 Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento
04/05 Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
04/08 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
04/10 Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
04/11 Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theatre
04/12 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
04/15 Dallas, TX - Gilley's South Side Ballroom
04/16 San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
04/17 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
04/19 St. Louis, MO - The Factory
04/20 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
04/22 Ashwaubenon, WI - EPIC Event Center
04/23 Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
04/25 Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Showroom
04/26 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
04/27 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
04/29 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
04/30 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
05/02 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
05/03 Laval, QC - Bell Place
05/04 Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Resort Theatre
05/06 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
05/07 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
05/09 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Bethlehem Event Center
05/11 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
05/13 Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena
05/14 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
05/17 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/18 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater