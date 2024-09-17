Celebrating the upcoming 20th anniversaries of The Poison and Ascendancy, respectively, Bullet for My Valentine and Trivium have expanded their European co-headlining Poisoned Ascendency tour with a newly announced North American leg. It includes some Canadian concerts in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto next spring.

"We are super excited to announce we are coming back to the USA in 2025 with our friends Trivium, to bring you the Poisoned Ascendancy tour," Bullet for My Valentine said in a press release. "We're going to be celebrating 20 years of our debut album The Poison and Trivium's Ascendancy. It's the metal tour of 2025, so don't miss out."

"This is a celebration for the old fans that were there at 9am at Ozzfest to catch a couple songs from a band in Iron Maiden shirts," Trivium added. "It's for the new fans that have been listening to the deep cuts but never caught them on a recent tour. And lastly, it's for both BFMV and us to take a moment to reflect on how amazing these 20 years have been, how fast they've gone, and how important these albums are for the both of our bands."

With support from August Burns Red, Sylosis and/or Bleed from Within at select dates, the North American leg of the stint will kick off in Canada with a performance at Vancouver's PNE Forum on March 30. After weaving through the US throughout the month of April, the metal tour of 2025 returns to Canadian soil at the beginning of May for a pair of shows in Montreal (May 3) and Toronto (May 4) ahead of wrapping things up stateside in Raleigh, NC, on May 18.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (September 20), following presales getting underway today at noon ET. Check out the full schedule of dates below.

Bullet for My Valentine/Trivium 2025 Tour Dates:

03/30 Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

04/01 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

04/03 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

04/04 Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento

04/05 Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

04/08 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

04/10 Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

04/11 Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theatre

04/12 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

04/15 Dallas, TX - Gilley's South Side Ballroom

04/16 San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

04/17 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

04/19 St. Louis, MO - The Factory

04/20 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

04/22 Ashwaubenon, WI - EPIC Event Center

04/23 Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

04/25 Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Showroom

04/26 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

04/27 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

04/29 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

04/30 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

05/02 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

05/03 Laval, QC - Bell Place

05/04 Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Resort Theatre

05/06 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

05/07 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

05/09 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Bethlehem Event Center

05/11 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

05/13 Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena

05/14 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

05/17 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/18 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater