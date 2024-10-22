Will Oldham is already back with a follow-up to last year's Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You — the latest Bonnie "Prince" Billy album is called The Purple Bird, and it'll arrive on January 31 via No Quarter. Today, we get a video for lead single "Our Home."

"Our Home" features Grammy Award-winning mandolinist Tim O'Brien, and its Michael Cullen-directed video is filled with stop-motion animations of Oldham and O'Brien as they perform the song from within a series of dollhouse picture frames.

Written and recorded in Nashville, TN, with producer David "Ferg" Ferguson, who also co-wrote seven of the tracks, The Purple Bird is only the second time in Oldham's career that he's worked with a producer.

"He's a giant of a man, an epic musical force, a dear friend," Oldham said of Ferguson. "Our work together on this record was the result of years of sharing hard times and great joys, songs and stories, of making music together and apart. There's a lot of trust in this record on Ferg's part and on mine, and the trust was hard- and well-earned. When I listen to the record, oftentimes I can't help but laugh in wonder that life allowed me to participate in such a thing."

Check out "Our Home" and see the album's tracklist below.



The Purple Bird:

1. Turned to Dust (Rolling On)

2. London May

3. Tonight with the Dogs I'm Sleeping

4. Boise, Idaho

5. The Water's Fine

6. Sometimes It's Hard to Breathe

7. New Water

8. Guns Are for Cowards

9. Downstream (feat. John Anderson)

10. One of These Days (I'm Gonna Spend the Whole Night with You)

11. Is My Living in Vain?

12. Our Home (feat. Tim O'Brien)