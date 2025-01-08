Storied Hüsker Dü and Sugar frontman Bob Mould is continuing his likewise legendary solo career, announcing his 15th album under his own name — his first LP in nearly five years.

The follow-up to 2020's Blue Hearts, Here We Go Crazy is due March 7 through Granary Music / BMG. Mould produced the record, which was recorded with rhythm section Jon Wurster and Jason Narducy at the late Steve Albini's Electrical Audio studio in Chicago, IL.

"On the surface, this is a group of straightforward guitar pop songs. I'm refining my primary sound and style through simplicity, brevity, and clarity," the singer-songwriter said. "Under the hood, there's a number of contrasting themes. Control and chaos, hypervigilance and helplessness, uncertainly and unconditional love."

Of the Gus Black-directed video for the title track, Mould added, "I've been spending time in the Southern California desert over the past few years, and the video was shot there. Chilly wilderness atop a mountain, expansive vistas below the hills, distant places to escape life's routines. 'Going crazy' can be many different things. The joy of reckless abandon, the uncertainty of the world's future, the silence of solitude."

Hear the husky "Here We Go Crazy" below, where you'll also find the album tracklist.



Here We Go Crazy:

1. Here We Go Crazy

2. Neanderthal

3. Breathing Room

4. Hard to Get

5. When Your Heart Is Broken

6. Fur Mink Augurs

7. Lost or Stolen

8. Sharp Little Pieces

9. You Need to Shine

10. Thread So Thin

11. Your Side

