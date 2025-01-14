If "No Woman, No Cry" was the intention, a theatre in Northampton, UK, probably shouldn't have not allowed audience members to dance at a Bob Marley tribute show.

As the BBC reports, attendees of a recent Legend - The Music of Bob Marley performance at the Royal & Derngate were reportedly warned they would be ejected from the theatre if they continued to stand or dance in the aisles.

"So much disturbance was caused by people being told to sit down or stay out of the aisles — and when everyone was told not to dance it killed the joy," one wrote on social media.

Another commented, "How can you sell tickets for such events to be told you are not allowed to dance? It really did wreck the atmosphere! I am outraged by [the theatre's] decisions tonight."

Acknowledging that the performance "caused concern" for a small number of audience members, a spokesperson for the Royal & Derogate said, "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and are taking steps to improve communication for future events."

The BBC also reached out to Entertainers, the company behind the tribute show, for comment. Based on the listing on their website, Legend — a "two-hour spectacular showcasing the magic on Marley" — is now on tour across the UK after debuting with a sold-out show at London's Delphi Theatre.

If the trailer below is any indication, you might spend the whole thing waiting in vain if prohibited from being able to get up, stand up. Antiquated notions of theatre decorum are obviously a thing (so is Relaxed Performance!), but they're acting like this is the town from Footloose or something.