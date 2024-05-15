The Blood Brothers Announce 'Crimes' Reissue, First Tour in a Decade

The Blood Brothers have announced plans for a US tour and a new reissue of their 2004 album Crimes.

The new vinyl edition of Crimes, coming back to the format for the first time since 2013, includes new B-sides and a 20-page booklet with new liner notes and photos. Various editions are now available for pre-order.

Their first trek in a decade, meanwhile, will keep the Blood Brothers on the road from November through to mid-December. While there are no Canadian stops, you can find the band's itinerary below, with further ticket details available via the band.

"As we've been putting together the 20th anniversary reissue of Crimes, what I'm struck by most listening back is the energy," vocalist Jordan Blilie shared in a statement. "It feels both feral and weirdly focused, like whatever chemistry we'd been tinkering with had finally crystallized. It was on stage, though, where that energy reached its most joyful, reckless, collective state. It's an experience that never really goes away, and one we wanted to share again. So, we'll be playing a handful of shows this fall. We hope to see you there."

The Blood Brothers released final album Young Machetes in 2006, and announced their hiatus in 2007. The group reunited in 2014 for a series of live shows that year before resuming their hiatus.

The Blood Brothers Tour Dates 2024:

11/02 San Francisco CA - The Regency Ballroom

11/03 San Francisco CA - The Regency Ballroom

11/06 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

11/07 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

11/08 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

11/10 Denver, CO - The Summit

11/12 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

11/14 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

11/15 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

12/07 Austin, TX - The Mohawk

12/09 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

12/11 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

12/13 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

12/14 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

12/20 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

12/21 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall