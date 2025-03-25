It's been nearly 20 years since the release of Black Rebel Motorcycle Club's third studio album Howl, which saw the San Francisco, CA-formed rock band strip down their sound to its folk-indebted bones. To celebrate, the trio of Peter Hayes, Robert Levon Been and Leah Shapiro have now announced their first headlining North American tour in five years, which will bring them to Canada this fall for shows in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

The stint on the road kicks off on September 20 in Santa Ana, CA. Swiftly thereafter, BRMC will make their first venture to Canadian turf, performing at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on September 23.

After a couple of weeks making the rounds stateside, the band are slated to return to Canada in early October for gigs at Toronto's History (October 5) and Montreal's Beanfield Theatre (October 7) ahead of concluding the remaining dates in the US through the rest of the month.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (March 28) at 10 a.m. local, following various presales starting tomorrow (March 26). See the full itinerary below, and check out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club 2025 Tour Dates:

09/20 Santa Ana, CA - Observatory *

09/21 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades *

09/23 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *

09/24 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo *

09/25 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom *

09/27 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

09/28 Denver, CO - Summit Denver

09/30 Minneapolis, MN - First Ave

10/01 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

10/03 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

10/05 Toronto, ON - History

10/07 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

10/08 Boston, MA - House of Blues #

10/10 New York, NY - Terminal 5 #

10/11 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer #

10/12 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club #

10/14 Asheville, NC - Orange Peel #

10/15 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre #

10/17 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall #

10/18 Austin, TX - Mohawk #

10/19 Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre #

10/21 Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren #

10/22 San Diego, CA - Observatory #

10/23 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern #

10/25 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield #

* with MIEN

# with Humanist