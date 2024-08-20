Billie Eilish has surpassed the Weeknd to become the world's most-streamed artist on Spotify.

Eilish has taken the streamer's top spot with just under a hundred million monthly listeners, with 99,132,660 as of this writing. The Weeknd, who has held the top position on and off since 2015, is just behind at 98,582,181 as of this writing.

Interestingly, Eilish didn't so much pass the Weeknd as the Weeknd fell behind Eilish: just last week, both of them were comfortably over a hundred million monthly listeners.

The Weeknd seems to be taking news in stride. On August 15, he responded to a tweet about their near-identical streaming numbers with a friendly "Let's go!" along with some heart and prayer-hands emojis.

Taylor Swift, meanwhile, ranks third by a fair margin, with 90,663,516 as of this writing.

The Weeknd has been teasing a new album in his After Hours/Dawn FM trilogy, so it seems likely that he'll retake the spot when he releases it.