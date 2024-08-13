Andy Ferguson will be performing solo as Bicep "until further notice" as Matt McBriar, the other half of the UK electronic duo, recovers from brain surgery.

McBriar offered the health update on Instagram today, explaining that he had had surgery on August 9 to remove a non-cancerous brain tumour.

"Towards the end of 2023, I got some intense localized headaches matched with a weird fatigue that felt new," he wrote. Blood tests, an MRI and a CT scan subsequently revealed that the producer had a "pretty rare" craniopharyngioma tumour, which they had luckily caught in its earlier stages. "I might've lost some eyesight and a load of other problems due to the size and position of the tumour pressing on my optic nerves."

McBriar continued, "The operation went well and I'm currently recovering in hospital. Recovery will be at least 6-8 weeks and a long road of aftercare but I'm feeling incredibly grateful and lucky." He added that, while he's in recovery, Ferguson will be performing scheduled Bicep shows solo.

See McBriar's post below. Earlier this year, Bicep launched their new CHROMA project and label, which has since also seen the prolific pair release a new track under another new moniker, DOVE. Their last LP remains 2021's Isles.