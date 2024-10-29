Belle and Sebastian mastermind Stuart Murdoch just published his debut novel, Nobody's Empire, and to mark the occasion, the singer-songwriter has devised a book tour — also featuring solo acoustic performances — of North America for early 2025, including a single Canadian appearance in Toronto next February.

"You can expect an evening of songs, readings, stories, book-signing and more on his one-man tour in 2025," a newsletter sent to the band's mailing list revealed today. Murdoch will hit the road starting January 30 in Brooklyn, NY. He'll make his way to Canada shortly thereafter for a February 3 engagement at the Great Hall in Toronto.

From there, the artist and author returns stateside to finish the remainder of his events behind Nobody's Empire, which are currently slated to wrap up after a commitment in Austin, TX, on February 14, although the newsletter noted that more dates are expected to be announced.

Tickets for Murdoch's book tour go on sale tomorrow (October 10) at 10 a.m. local. Check out the list of dates in full below.

Stuart Murdoch 2025 Tour Dates:

01/30 Brooklyn, NY - The Bell House

02/01 Boston, MA - The Rockwell

02/03 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

02/05 Chicago, IL - Constellation

02/07 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

02/08 Seattle, WA - Fremont Abbey

02/10 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

02/12 Los Angeles, CA - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre

02/14 Austin, TX - Stateside