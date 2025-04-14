Winnipegers will be able to put their car into overdrive this week and head down to Bachman–Turner Overdrive's street in the city.

Winnipeg is honouring BTO by naming a section of the Disraeli Bridge Roadway after the band. There will be a dedication ceremony on Friday (April 18) at 1 p.m. at the Oseredok Ukrainian Cultural and Educational Centre. Members of the band will be on hand for the unveiling.

Appropriately, the road will simply be known as "Bachman-Turner Overdrive," since "drive" is conveniently already a street name. Also appropriately, their best known songs include "Let It Ride" and "Roll on Down the Highway."

According to a press release, "The tribute celebrates BTO's decades-long influence on Canadian rock music and their role in putting Winnipeg on the global music map."

"Bachman-Turner Overdrive is part of the soundtrack of Winnipeg," said Deputy Mayor Markus Chambers in a statement. "Their music not only shaped a generation but also inspired countless artists across Canada and beyond. We're proud to recognize their roots here in our city with this honorary naming."

Not only is Winnipeg celebrating BTO, the band are celebrating their hometown right back: their newly released single "60 Years Ago," featuring Neil Young (who spent part of his childhood in Winnipeg), came out last month and was their first new material in over 25 years.