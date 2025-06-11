Quinte West emo band Arm's Length, too, have been personally victimized by the Benson Boone-ification of live shows. Following the antics of a concertgoer at their show in Cleveland, OH, last night (June 10), the quartet have issued a plea to their fans: please refrain from doing backflips during serious moments of the set.

"As sick as backflips are in general please don't fucking get on stage and backflip during the dramatic part in morning person," the band wrote on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, referring to the closing track of their recent sophomore LP, There's a Whole World Out There. They added, "we lowkey take music seriously 🙏".

An attendee quote-tweeted the post with video evidence of the incident. "I hate that shit," vocalist-guitarist Allen Steinberg told the crowd after the fact.

"lmfao he's clearly talented this song just means a lot," Arm's Length wrote in response to the video, while the original poster concurred: "yeah like cool flip bro but im sobbing rn."

This goes without saying, but there is a time and place for backflips — and while you maybe don't need to stage-crash to do them, I suppose it's at least a more impressive feat of athleticism than getting up there and flossing?

Watch the video clip of the ill-timed backflipping during "Morning Person" below. The band will play a sold-out Toronto show at the Mod Club tonight.