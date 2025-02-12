As Sudbury's own Andrew Hyatt ushers in his Ten Year War era, he's mapped out a run of Ontario tour dates and shared a brand new single.

"Between the Lines" finds Hyatt at his most unapologetic, exploring raw pain and loss, and battling his inner demons. Its lyrics tell of parallel journeys between the transient life on the road and leaning on vices — personal and otherwise — to bridge the gap between heartbreak and carrying on. It's the latest taste of the mysterious project he's been teasing online since last year.

Having already announced his upcoming Boots and Hearts slot at Burl's Creek this summer, Hyatt is prepping to bring this and other tunes to stages across the province.

Starting with a Toronto show at the Rivoli on March 20, the artist will continue touring throughout the final days of the month, performing gigs in Cambridge, London, Windsor, Ottawa, Picton and Burnstown.

In addition to his Boots performance this summer, he'll also hit Fergus's Meadows Music Festival in May, as well as Mattawa's Smoke 'n' Spurs in August.

Listen to "Between the Lines" here, and check out Hyatt's upcoming tour schedule below.

Andrew Hyatt 2025 Tour Dates:

03/20 Toronto, ON - Rivoli

03/21 Cambridge, ON - Farm League Brewing

03/22 London, ON - London Brewing

03/23 Windsor, ON - Meteor

03/27 Montreal, QC - L'Esco

03/28 Ottawa, ON - Observatory

03/29 Picton, ON - Picton Base 31

03/30 Burnstown, ON - Burnstown Neat Café

05/30 Fergus, ON - Meadows Music Festival

08/10 Oro-Medonte, ON - Boots and Hearts

08/28 Mattawa, ON - Smoke 'n' Spurs